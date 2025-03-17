Mock Draft Monday with Trevor Sikkema: Eagles make stunning pick at WR | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' rolls onto the pod feed as Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite fits from his latest mock draft. In Sikkema's latest mock he has the Patriots and Eagles making a splash at the WR position in the first round and has a few teams beefing up their interiors and defensive back rooms. To end the show, Sikkema 'stands on the table' for deep sleeper RB prospect that he calls this year's Bucky Irving.

(7:25) - Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan - New England Patriots

(15:20) - Michigan DT Mason Graham - San Francisco 49ers

(21:50) - Michigan CB Will Johnson - Arizona Cardinals

(29:20) - South Carolina S Emmanwori - Seattle Seahawks

(39:25) - Missouri WR Luther Burden III- Philadelphia Eagles

(47:40) - Stand on the table prospect: UCF RB R.J. Harvey

