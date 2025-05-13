Michael Penix Jr. among 5 second-year players expected to make a big splash in 2025 NFL season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 5: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts following a Falcons touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Now that the general framework is set for each NFL team's roster, it’s time to take a look at who will be leading the charge for their respective franchise. Some teams will be hoping for their second-year players to take huge leaps after investing big-time draft capital in them. Here are a few sophomore players, including two on the same team, who are carrying a huge load for their club and will be a driving force of success or failure.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons put a ton of pressure on the back of their second-year quarterback by trading a future first-round draft pick for pass rusher James Pearce Jr. at the end of last month's first round. Now that the Rams own that first-round pick for 2026, it's imperative that the Falcons get off to a fast start in 2025 and find a way to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. That likely doesn't happen without somewhat of a breakout season from Penix, who started three games toward the end of the season following the benching of Kirk Cousins, who is somehow still on the roster. Atlanta's defense may be a huge work in progress but the offense has enough talent to give Penix a chance at success.

Penix’s three games showed the same traits that he had at the University of Washington: big arm for big throws downfield, but accuracy was a bit hit or miss.

If the offensive line can continue its stretch of good health from last season, the structure for success is there, which the Falcons will need because this team doesn’t want to find itself in a spot where it's handing the Rams a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The blueprint of the current regime relies on Penix’s success, which is a daunting place to be in the first full season as the team’s starting quarterback.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Minnesota Vikings

There's already proof of concept with this Vikings team. Sam Darnold, formerly a journeyman quarterback who didn't live up to his top draft pick billing, led one of the best offenses in the NFL last season and the Vikings were one of the best teams in the NFL. Darnold is gone, leaving McCarthy to take over as the starter after missing all of last year with a meniscus tear. The framework for the offense is already here: Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are arguably the best 1-2 punch at wide receiver in the league and the Vikings revamped their offensive line with the additions of Ryan Kelly, Will Fries and rookie Donovan Jackson.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell is already proven as one of the best offensive coaches of this era, so McCarthy is in a favorable situation. The only unfavorable piece is a team that’s ready to make the playoffs now and the pressure that comes with that.

The Vikings have reiterated that McCarthy is their starter and he’ll have all these chances in the world to prove he can be the guy.

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings

The "other" first-round draft pick for the Vikings from 2024 was Turner, who was drafted with the idea of giving defensive mastermind Brian Flores a pass rusher he can count on in tough spots. However, Turner had a quiet rookie season, notching three sacks without a high snap count in Year 1. Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard played more than well enough to keep Turner on the bench, but he has room to improve. If he can, the Vikings should have one of the toughest defenses in the league again. They put a lot of draft capital into last year's first round, now it's time for those players to make their impact on the team.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Pearsall was drafted to be one of the core pieces of the 49ers' passing game and he'll get a chance to prove his skills immediately. Deebo Samuel was shipped off to Washington and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off of a torn ACL, leaving Pearsall as a player the Niners are going to lean on heavily to start things off in 2025. Over the final three games, in which Pearsall played at least 70% of the snaps in every game, he totaled 18 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns — which would extrapolate to a 1,400-yard, 11-touchdown season if he could keep that pace up for a full 17 game season.

Pearsall has a lot of talent to tap into this season and it'll be fascinating to see how head coach Kyle Shanahan deploys him after a healthy offseason of working together. The flashes are there, Pearsall just needs to consistently deliver.

Troy Fautanu, OL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fautanu had a stroke of bad luck by dislocating his knee during a non-contact incident in practice. He still has big expectations upon him as a former first-round draft pick. The Steelers, with or without Aaron Rodgers, are going to be a team that heavily relies upon running the ball and that won't be possible unless Pittsburgh's offensive line is at full strength. Fautanu was one of multiple offensive linemen the Steelers drafted last year and they got a big hit in center Zach Frazier.

If Fautanu can stabilize this offensive line and give way to a running game that’s capable of being productive instead of just leaned on, the Steelers will have a pathway toward finally winning a playoff game despite their potential passing game woes.