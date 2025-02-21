Mark Williams' agent disputes Lakers rescinding trade for Hornets center due to failed physical

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 26: Mark Williams #5 of the Charlotte Hornets celebrates during the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on December 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Two weeks after the trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets involving Mark Williams was rescinded due to a failed physical, the center's agent is publicly questioning the Lakers' decision to cancel the deal.

Williams was to go to the Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick and 2030 pick swap. The 7-footer would give the Lakers frontcourt size and depth after Anthony Davis was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster Luka Dončić deal.

"The overwhelming sentiment, after conferring with multiple, nationally recognized doctors, is that the Los Angeles Lakers should not have failed Mark Williams on his physical," said Excel Sports Management's Jeff Schwartz <a data-i13n="cpos:10;pos:1" href="https://x.com/excelbasketball/status/1892622760691523612">in a statement</a>. "Mark was ready and able to play for them and should have been given that opportunity."

Schwartz released his statement after the Hornets defeated the Lakers, 100-97, Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Williams played in the game, his first since the trade to the Lakers was revoked, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

The Lakers did not respond to Schwartz's statement when asked for comment by ESPN.

Following Wednesday's game, Williams suggested that the Lakers canceled the trade after having second thoughts.

"I don't know for them, if it was what they gave up or went into that reasoning. But I don't think it was solely because of my physical," Williams told <a data-i13n="cpos:14;pos:1" href="https://www.sportskeeda.com/basketball/hornets-mark-williams-questions-lakers-reason-rescinded-trade">Sportskeeda's Mark Medina</a>. "I've been playing all year. And I think my minutes and production on the court speak for itself."

Williams posted a series of photos to Instagram on Thursday with the caption, "There’s Always Peace When You Know The Truth."

Williams' physical reportedly raised multiple concerns among Lakers team doctors, though none of them were publicized. The presumption was that Williams' back could have been the issue, but a foot injury that sidelined him for 20 games apparently raised more fears. Williams has also struggled with ankle and thumb injuries during his three NBA seasons.

The Hornets considered challenging the Lakers' physical results but did not file a formal protest with the league, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The Lakers signed free agent center Alex Len to fill the role envisioned for Williams.

In 24 games this season, Williams is averaging 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 58% from the floor. He was Charlotte's first-round selection (No. 15 overall) in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke.