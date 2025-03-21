March Madness: Baylor survives Mississippi State rally, late game-tying 3-point attempt to advance to second round

Baylor v Mississippi State RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 21: Langston Love #13 of the Baylor Bears reacts in the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during a first round game of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament at Lenovo Center on March 21, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Mississippi State looked primed for a late rally after trailing Baylor for the entire second half on Friday.

But Baylor survived a late look at a game-tying 3-point attempt to hold on for a 75-72 win in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The 9th-seed Bears advance to take on the winner between No. 1 seed Duke and No. 16 seed Mount Saint Mary's.

Baylor held a 59-49 lead with 8:39 remaining, but Mississippi chipped away to make it a one-possession game in the final minute. The Bulldogs had a last look a a game-tying free 3-pointer after MSU's VJ Edgecombe hit two free throws to extend the Bulldogs' lead to 75-72.

But Claudell Harris Jr.'s effort from the left wing missed the mark with four seconds remaining, and the Bears held on for the win.

