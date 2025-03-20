Luka Dončić to miss Lakers' game against Bucks as he deals with ankle injury

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Luka Dončić will miss Thursday's Los Angeles Lakers game against the Milwaukee Bucks as he deals with a sprained right ankle, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Dončić sat out last Friday's 131-126 loss to the Denver Nuggets while managing his ankle sprain as well as a left calf injury.

The Lakers have won three straight, including Wednesday night's 120-108 win over the Nuggets without LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee). Dončić scored 31 points and recorded eight rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes.

James and Hachimura will also sit against the Bucks.

LA's current win streak comes after they dropped four straight games on the road. That losing streak followed eight wins in a row.

Entering Thursday's action, the Lakers remain third in the Western Conference with a 43-25 record.