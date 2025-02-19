Lions WR Jameson Williams won't face NFL discipline after gun incident

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) of the Detroit Lions walks on the field ahead of an NFL Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Jameson Williams’ gun case with the league is now behind him.

The NFL will not discipline the Detroit Lions wide receiver over an incident in October when he was pulled over with an unlicensed gun, according to the Detroit Free Press. The NFL considers the matter now closed.

Williams was facing arrest on a gun charge when he was pulled over after midnight on Oct. 8 in the Detroit area. Williams and his brother had two handguns in the car when they were pulled over. While they were registered properly, Williams did not have a concealed pistol license. He was facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

Williams was not taken to jail or charged in the incident, and a police sergeant who arrived on scene happened to be a Lions fan. Williams was briefly placed in handcuffs, but he was released. The sergeant recognized him, too, and was reportedly pleased when releasing him while speaking to a lieutenant over the phone.

Williams just wrapped up his third season in the league. The 23-year-old racked up 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 catches, all of which were career-highs. Detroit selected Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Alabama.

While Williams shined on the field, he's struggled repeatedly off it during his first three seasons in the NFL. He missed most of his rookie season while recovering from an ACL tear he sustained in college, and then he was suspended during his second season for violating the league's gambling rules. Williams was then suspended for two games last season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, too.

Despite the incidents, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had nothing but praise for the growth he’s seen out of Williams ahead of their final playoff game.

"I love that kid cause he's had to endure a lot," Campbell said, via the Free Press "And look, some of it is his own doing and he knows that and that's what I appreciate is that he's — it took him a minute to buy into what we were doing. He can be a little hardheaded and it's also why you love him, it's why I love him.

"But, man, he's learned along the way and he's grown and honestly, you want to say what is the best thing he's done is that when he finally dropped the armor and he endeared himself to his teammates. He became part of the team and that took place last year, towards the end of last year you could start to feel it. And it's only gotten better and better and better and every one of these that's happened, he's grown. He's learning from it, and I love where he's at. I really do, I'm proud of him."

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!