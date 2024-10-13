Lions make a huge statement with a dominant win to embarrass Cowboys

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys Donovan Wilson (6) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

You're going to hear a lot about the Dallas Cowboys this week. When the most popular team in the NFL gets embarrassed at home like they did, it's a talking point.

But maybe Sunday said more about the Detroit Lions.

The Lions looked great on Sunday, though the loss of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a horrible leg injury is going to be an issue for them going forward. Still, the Lions offense keeps showing it's perhaps the best in the NFL. Detroit did whatever it wanted on offense and the defense stymied Dallas all day as well in a 47-9 win. The Lions looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender, though that's not a big surprise.

Dallas looked far from contending for anything of consequence, but the main takeaway from Sunday might be how good the Lions can be.

Lions had unfinished business

The Lions still had some unfinished business from last season, when they thought they had a win taken away from them because officials didn't recognize offensive lineman Dan Skipper had reported eligible on a tricky 2-point conversion. On the first play Sunday, the Lions sent in Skipper to report as eligible. There's some tongue-in-cheek run there, but also a message that Detroit hadn't forgotten about last season's loss.

Then Detroit played like it was getting some revenge. The Lions even ran a flea flicker, with Amon-Ra St. Brown pitching it back to Jared Goff after a reverse, and Goff hitting Sam LaPorta downfield for 52-yard touchdown. Later, they tried to pass it at the goal line to offensive tackle Taylor Decker — whose 2-point conversion last season was overturned by the controversial penalty — though it was unsuccessful. Late in the third quarter, with the Lions leading 37-9, they ran a hook and ladder play to their other offensive tackle Penei Sewell, though it was called back due to penalty. The Lions were clearly out to make a statement and didn't care much if the Cowboys had their feelings hurt by it. And it came on Jerry Jones' birthday, of all days.

The Cowboys didn't do themselves any favors. Dak Prescott threw a bad interception into the end zone when the Cowboys trailed 7-3, and that was a turning point. Or maybe it was inevitable that the Lions would blow out the Cowboys.

Detroit looked better in every way on Sunday. It's fine to project that onto the Cowboys, who have played three times at home and have been blown out each time.

But the Lions look like one of the best teams in the NFL.

Lions' have a big test next

Next week, the Lions play the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings, a game that could be crucial to determining who wins the NFC North. Obviously, Detroit playing without Hutchinson affects that matchup and every other game the Lions will play without him. They're probably going to have to outscore teams most weeks.

Maybe they can do that. The Lions are versatile on offense, in large part because of their excellent offensive line. They can run it at will with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Or, with their multitude of receiving options, Jared Goff can put up some massive numbers. He had 315 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday. The Lions had 492 yards as a team.

Detroit has a loss, but has looked like one of the NFL's best teams all season. They get to show next week if they're the best team in the NFC North.