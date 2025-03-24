LeBron & Jokic injuries, Knicks poor roster construction, playoff Jimmy + Cade Cunningham next superstar

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and James Edwards discuss whether LeBron or Nikola Jokic’s injury is the greater concern moving forward and which team has a better chance to succeed in the postseason if their stars are hobbled.

Next, Vince and Dan take a look at the New York Knicks roster construction and if last season’s success led the team to make pivotal mistakes with the current roster.

Later, can Jimmy Butler be special in the postseason for the Warriors? And Cade Cunningham’s opportunity to be the next NBA superstar.

(02:15) Bigger injury concern: LeBron or Jokic

(12:32) Are the Nuggets overrated?

(16:40) Rockets look like a dangerous team

(21:51) Are the Knicks worn down?

(24:40) Is the Knicks roster poorly constructed?

(36:36) Can Playoff Jimmy emerge for the Warriors?

(48:57) Cade Cunningham next NBA superstar?

(58:12) NBA is better when the Pistons are good

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts