LeBron James announces return of 'Mind the Game' podcast with a former NBA MVP replacing JJ Redick as co-host

LeBron James and JJ Redick surprised the NBA world when they announced the "Mind the Game" podcast last March. The show offered rare insight from James on the nuances of the modern NBA and smart analysis by Redick, who was quickly emerging as one of the more insightful broadcasters.

A few months later, Redick got hired by the Los Angeles Lakers to coach James and the whole podcasting thing fell apart.

But fear not, NBA fans, the "Mind the Game" podcast is coming back. James announced the return of the podcast in a teaser on YouTube and X on Wednesday. Redick, who is too busy coaching the Lakers, will not reprise his role as co-host. That chair will now be filled by former Brooklyn Nets coach and two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash.

We're baaaaack 🙂‍↕️



Coming to YouTube, @PrimeVideo, and everywhere you listen to podcasts 4/1! pic.twitter.com/me40uG39ei — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) March 26, 2025

Based on the teaser, James and Nash have already recorded at least one episode. The first episode of the new "Mind the Game" podcast will be released April 1.

Replacing Redick with Nash makes a lot of sense. Given his current coaching duties, Redick could no longer be a candidate to host a podcast with James. Redick is presumably too busy coaching to take on a podcast, but doing a podcast with one of his players might have given away too much about the Lakers' approach and strategy.

As a player, Nash was considered a cerebral floor general. He was an eight-time All-Star, made the All-NBA team seven times and won the MVP award in two consecutive seasons. Nash was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2018. Nash spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Lakers during his 18-year career.

After his playing career ended, Nash went into coaching and consulting. He was eventually named the Nets head coach ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season. Nash led the team — which featured Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — to a 94-67 record in just over two seasons. Nash and the Nets parted ways seven games into the 2022-23 season.

Nash stayed out of the NBA limelight since then, though the "Mind the Game" podcast will change that. Given that the podcast led to Redick's eventual hiring, Nash could view his new role as a stepping stone to get back into coaching.