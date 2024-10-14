Knicks go all-in on Brunson, Pistons excited for Ivey & bring back the Sonics | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by James Edwards III, who writes for The Athletic about the New York Knicks and who previously worked the Detroit Pistons beat.

The guys start by talking about the Detroit Lions (who beat the Cowboys yesterday) and the Detroit Tigers (who didn't make it to the ALCS) before wondering why the NBA is inducting Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Los Angeles Clippers, at the behest of owner Steve Ballmer, once again played a preseason game in Seattle and showed how much support for the NBA exists in that city. James tells stories about his time in Seattle and Vinnie talks about how adding Seattle and Las Vegas to the NBA could reshape the conferences.

With James here, the guys deep-dive into the very interesting New York Knicks. James explains what he doesn't love about the trades for Karl Anthony-Towns and Mikal Bridges, why he considers Tom Thibodeau to be one of the three best coached in the NBA and the guys discuss whether building a championship team around a player as short as Jalen Brunson might not be a great idea.

Finally, James has left the Pistons beat behind but he still has plenty of thoughts on the organization and its young players, including making the case for Cade Cunningham to be an all-star this season.

(06:55) - NBA inducts superfans into the Hall of Fame

(16:35) - Seattle shows why it's ready to bring back the Sonics

(20:15) - Knicks building around Jalen Brunson

(48:15) - Can Cade Cunningham make the leap?

