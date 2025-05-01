Juan Soto hits first home run in Citi Field since signing with Mets, then hits another

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets follows through on his sixth inning home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on May 01, 2025 in New York City. The blast was Soto's first home run at Citi Field as a member of the Mets. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

After a quiet April, Juan Soto kicked off the month of May with a bang — and then another.

On Thursday, the outfielder hit his first home run at Citi Field since becoming a New York Met, putting the team on the board against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Soto hit deep to left center at the bottom of the sixth, earning his first dinger at home this season.

JUAN SOTO'S FIRST HOMER AT CITI FIELD AS A MET 🚨



(via @SNYtv)

pic.twitter.com/DxRCb7uawH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 1, 2025

Two innings later, Soto hit another solo homer to the same spot to bring the score to 3-2.

Juan Soto leaves the yard AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/39SBEnSzCY — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2025

Unfortunately, Soto's hot streak wasn't enough for the Mets, who ending up falling 4-2 to the Diamondbacks. Arizona took the three-game series after a win on Wednesday as well.

Despite the lack of offensive support, the two-homer game was a big deal for Soto, who has been uncharacteristically struggling this season. After hitting 41 home runs and a .288 average for the New York Yankees last season, Soto has a .241 average and three homers through 31 games, putting him behind pace compared to last year's numbers.

Soto hit his first homer in a Mets uniform during his second-ever game with the team, smashing a dinger to the upper deck in Houston at the end of March. But since then, it's been a slow stretch for the 26-year-old star. Soto hit home runs in back-to-back games on Apr. 14 and 15, but those marked the only homers for the outfielder in the entire month of April.

On Thursday, Soto matched that in one game. It seems like May might be off to a better start.