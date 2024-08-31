Johnny Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, posts tribute to husband on social media after his death

Colorado Avalanche v Columbus Blue Jackets COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 01: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets takes a break during a stoppage in play against the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena on April 01, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images) (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Johnny Gaudreau's wife has released a statement on social media following the tragic death of her husband. Meredith Gaudreau wrote a tribute to her husband with several photos of their family in an Instagram post on Saturday, via NBC News.

The NHL star and his brother Matthew were killed on Thursday night after being hit by an alleged drunk driver while bicycling in rural Salem County, New Jersey.

"Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours," Meredith Gaudreau wrote.

"I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can't wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

Gaudreau followed that up with another post of her husband with their children, calling him "the absolute best dad in the world."

"So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with," she wrote. "John never missed a single appointment. Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa's eye. I love how much she looks like him."

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were in New Jersey to attend their sister's wedding, which was supposed to take place on Friday. The brothers were to serve as groomsman, while their other sister was going to be the maid of honor.

According to police, Gaudreau and his brother were struck by an SUV attempting to pass two other vehicles. The driver of the SUV, Sean Higgins, reportedly had "a strong odor" of alcohol on his breath and failed a sobriety test at the scene. He was charged with two counts of death by auto and is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility while the accident is under investigation.

Johnny Gaudreau played 11 seasons in the NHL, nine with the Calgary Flames and the past two with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was a seven-time All-Star and won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2017, which goes to the player who demonstrates "the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."