It List: 'The Last of Us' comes back to life, Meghan Markle gets people talking, 'Black Mirror' tries something new

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

📺 The Last of Us lives on

When: The Last of Us Season 2 premieres April 13 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

What to know: HBO's award-winning series based on a beloved video game follows two road-tripping apocalypse survivors (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey). According to showrunner Craig Mazin, the new season has a bigger cast and a broader scope. [The Hollywood Reporter]

Why I'll be watching: It's already been renewed for Season 3, so hype is mounting — plus, I'm in need of some new appointment TV shows to fill the void of The White Lotus and Severance. [Entertainment Weekly/Yahoo Entertainment]

🎥 Drop takes you on a date you’ll never forget

When: Drop is in theaters April 11.

What to know: Meghann Fahy stars in the thriller as a single mom terrorized by mysterious "drop" messages during a first date. Director Christopher Landon told me he cast her after being entranced by her performance in The White Lotus. [People]

Why I recommend it: I saw it at SXSW, and the whole audience was captivated by the humor and thrills of the surprisingly deep story for its breezy 100-minute runtime. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🎥 G20 kicks butt

When: G20 is now streaming on Prime Video.

What to know: Viola Davis shifts into action hero mode as the president of the United States who must defend her family when terrorists take over the G20 summit in South Africa. [Yahoo Entertainment/Mashable]

Why I'll be watching: "I don't think every movie you do has to be considered for an Academy Award. I wanted to do something that families could watch together, something popular," Davis said in a March interview. Say no more; I love seeing her have fun. [Variety]

What to listen to

🎧 Meghan Markle returns to podcasting

When: The first episode of Confessions of a Female Founder is out now.

What to know: Whether you call her Meghan Markle, Meghan Sussex or just Meghan, she's always got a project she's working on. In this eight-episode podcast, she gets personal while chatting with women about the real-life challenges of entrepreneurship. [Yahoo Entertainment]

Why I'll be listening: I need something to do while I try one of her sold-out jams. [Yahoo Entertainment]

What to binge

▶️ Black Mirror breaks its formula

When: All six episodes of Black Mirror Season 7 are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: The terrifyingly dystopian horror series is back with a new season packed with fresh reasons to fear technology, from AI clones to mysterious video games. [Yahoo Entertainment UK]

Why I'll be bingeing: For the first time ever, the show is referencing itself. "USS Callister," that Star Trek-esque episode, is getting a sequel. Will Poulter also reprises his character from the interactive "Bandersnatch" special in a new story. [TVLine]

We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more It List? Click here.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want more recommendations, check out the Great Pop Culture Debate.