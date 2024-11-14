It List: 'Red One' saves Christmas, 'Emilia Pérez' dares to dream, Shawn Mendes bares his soul

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Red One spreads good cheer

When: Red One is in theaters Nov. 15.

What to know: Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson star as an unlikely duo who unite to rescue an extremely swole Santa (J.K. Simmons) from a mysterious kidnapping right before Christmas. It'll eventually make its way to Prime Video, but it's a blast on the big screen. [Variety]

Why I recommend it: The star-studded cast seems like they're having a jolly time in this film, but I was especially impressed by former child star Kiernan Shipka, who took on the villain role. [People/The Hollywood Reporter]

🎥 Hot Frosty brings the heat

When: Hot Frosty is now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: A widowed restaurant owner (Lacey Chabert) accidentally brings a hunky snowman, played by Schitt's Creek star Dustin Milligan, to life. [People]

Why I recommend it: Come for the viral Mean Girls reference, stay to have your heart melted. This movie inspired me to watch all of the sweet (and sexy) new holiday movies coming to Netflix. [Entertainment Weekly/The Wrap]

🎥 Emilia Pérez sings its heart out

When: Emilia Pérez is now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: The film follows a lawyer (Zoe Saldaña) who helps a cartel boss (Karla Sofía Gascón) fake her death and transition into living as a woman. Its stars know it's a genre-defying phenomenon. [People/Los Angeles Times]

Why I recommend it: This Spanish-language musical is as bold as it sounds and a must-see for people keeping up with Oscar buzz. I was especially moved by Selena Gomez's performance — she has an unforgettable musical number that was inspired by the documentary about her life. [Variety/Deadline]

What to read

📚 Heartbreak Is the National Anthem gives a pop icon her due

When: Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music by Rob Sheffield is out now.

What to know: A journalist who has followed Swift's career for 18 years charts her rise to superstardom through her artistry and business savvy. [USA Today]

Why I recommend it: Of all the writers who have turned following the pop star into a career, Sheffield has the most insight into her cultural impact. I learned a lot from it, like how LeAnn Rimes influenced Swift's relationship with fans. [Yahoo Entertainment/Insider]

What to listen to

🎧 Shawn Mendes reinvents himself

When: Shawn is out Nov. 15.

What to know: More than two years after postponing his tour for his mental health (and a month after postponing Shawn), Shawn Mendes is back with a new album. He has released multiple singles in the past few months with a more folksy sound than usual. [People/Billboard]

Why I recommend it: Mendes has recently opened up about his sexuality and high-profile breakup with Camila Cabello, and I'm eager to see what he's willing to address lyrically. [The Hollywood Reporter]

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

