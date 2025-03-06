Is Jaxson Dart REALLY a first-round pick? + defensive free agency preview | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is back with Charles McDonald on Football 301 to preview the exciting world of NFL free agency, focusing on the defensive side of the ball and highlighting the top players hitting the market and some under-the-radar gems that might be overlooked. They discuss potential signings, team fits, and sound the alarm on a few buyer beware situations.

Then Nate and Charles shift gears to analyze some prospects they've been keeping an eye on. From the versatile tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green to Iowa State wide receiver Jalen Noel, they share insights and comparisons, leaving no stone unturned. They delve into the quarterback conundrum with Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and wrap up with a brief yet insightful take on the running back Dylan Sampson of Tennessee.

Don't forget to check out their newly released top 50 big boards available on Yahoo Sports, as they drop nuggets on what to expect in the upcoming NFL draft. Whether you’re tuning in on your favorite podcast platform or catching the visuals on YouTube, this episode is crafted for draft enthusiasts and free agency followers alike. Stay ahead of the curve and catch all this and more in today’s deep-dive episode of Football 301!

(3:22) Bears add Jackson & Thuney to O-line

(12:21) DK Metcalf requests trade

(18:24) Free agency preview: Interior defensive line

(26:13) Free agency preview: Edge rusher

(34:32) Free agency preview: Linebacker

(42:41) Free agency preview: Cornerback

(49:20) Free agency preview: Safety

(54:59) Panning for prospects: TE Harold Fannin Jr.

(1:03:51) Panning for prospects: WR Jaylin Noel

(1:08:07) Panning for prospects: QB Jaxson Dart

(1:17:29) Panning for prospects: RB Dylan Sampson

