How to watch the 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17 finale tonight: Start time, channel and more

If you've been following RuPaul's Drag Race all season long, you don't want to miss Season 17's finale tonight. The episode will premier on MTV at 8 p.m. ET on April 18 (again, that's tonight!). Four contestants are still in the running: Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve and Sam Star — each competing to become America's Next Drag Superstar. As a bonus, Liza Minnelli will be making an appearance during the finale. RuPaul will present her with the "Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award."

Here's how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale tonight and when.

When is RuPaul's Drag Race season 17 finale?

Season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race airs tonight, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is RuPaul's Drag Race on?

You can watch RuPaul's Drag Race on MTV tonight.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race without cable:

You don't have to have a cable subscription to watch shows on MTV. Streaming services like Philo, DirecTV and Fubo have MTV included as a channel in their packages.

Which RuPaul's Drag Show contestants are left?

Four contestants — Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve and Sam Star — have made it to the end, but only one will come out as America's Next Drag Superstar. Who do you think it'll be?

Every way to watch RuPaul's Drag Race: