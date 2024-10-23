Hopkins to the Chiefs, Cooper Kupp trade? Russell Wilson's journey from cast-off to hero | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to go behind the scenes on the biggest news and storylines from around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the breaking news that DeAndre Hopkins has been traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jori & Frank aren't too sure how much this actually helps KC. After discussing Jerry Jones' rationale for not signing Derrick Henry this offseason, Fitz, Jori and Frank discuss the trade rumors surrounding Cooper Kupp, and whether or not the trade is likely to happen ahead of the deadline in two weeks.

Jori wrote a piece on Russell Wilson and what went into his journey from being released by the Denver Broncos to being the hero on Sunday night, and the hosts have a deep conversation on the mental toughness it takes to be an NFL quarterback, Wilson's return to the spotlight and why our tendency to make fun of Russ and his personality may say more about us than it does about him.

Frank's power rankings are out, and Frank defends his positions on the Detroit Lions at #2 over the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers at #10 and where to rank the Miami Dolphins with Tua's impending return. To wrap up, the trio give their picks for the Thursday night matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams.

(00:45) DeAndre Hopkins traded to the Chiefs

(17:30) Are the Cooper Kupp trade rumors real?

(23:30) Russell Wilson's journey from cast-off to hero

(41:30) Frank's power rankings corner

(55:30) Vikings @ Rams picks

