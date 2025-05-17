Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown involved in apparent robbery attempt at Miami boxing event

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 18: New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is pictured during New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sep. 18, 2019. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was involved in a brawl during a boxing event in Miami in which it appeared that he was the target of a robbery attempt.

Several bystanders recorded video of the incident in which someone allegedly tried to steal jewelry Brown was wearing around his neck, then joined a group of people in attacking him.

"I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," Brown posted on social media.

Though Brown is seen being handcuffed by local police, he says he was only being detained to provide his account of what happened and was then released, not arrested.

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

"I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED," Brown added. "I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me."

Some witnesses allege that Brown pulled out a handgun after being attacked and apparent shots can be heard being fired in the melee surrounding the episode. Brown can be seen kicking a man in video clips, who was later identified as security personnel who was trying to protect him.

After being questioned by police, Brown returned to the event, which was being promoted by streaming celebrity Adin Ross and his Brand Risk Promotions. Brown can be seen on Ross' live stream following the incident and was asked if he wanted to do "story time," but walked away from the camera.

Brown later said on the stream that "nothing happened" and that he "blacked out," making a joke about suffering from CTE sustained during his football career.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection, Brown has not played in the NFL since 2021. Yet the 12-year NFL veteran has stayed in the public eye due to many off-field controversies, of which this is the latest.