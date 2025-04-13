Former LSU receiver, NFL prospect Kyren Lacy found dead in Houston: Reports

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - MARCH 26: Kyren Lacy of the LSU Tigers participates in drills during LSU Pro Day at LSU Football Indoor Practice Facility on March 26, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Former LSU receiver and NFL draft prospect Kyren Lacy was found dead on Saturday night in Houston. Lacy's death was confirmed by a family member to Baton Rouge's WAFB-TV and an LSU official to ESPN.

Lacy, 24, was facing a grand jury hearing on Monday for charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle from a fatal crash that occurred on Dec. 17. Louisiana State Police determined that Lacy was the driver of a car involved in the incident that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall and injured two others, then sped away from the scene.

