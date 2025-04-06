Final Four: Duke's all-time meltdown vs. Houston included a questionable call on Cooper Flagg

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 05: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after the second half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Houston Cougars at the Alamodome on April 05, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There is absolutely no defending a team that scored only one field goal in the final 10 minutes of a Final Four game, but Duke has at least one excuse for its all-time meltdown against Houston.

The game hinged on one play with 20 seconds left in the game. By that point, Houston had what was once a 14-point deficit to one, but Duke had the ball and ended up with junior Tyrese Proctor at the line. Two made free throws and the Cougars we need a 3-pointer just to force overtime.

Proctor missed both, and then it got worse. On the rebound, Blue Devils superstar Cooper Flagg got called for a foul, immediately sending J'Wan Roberts to the line because Houston was in the bonus. Roberts made both to give his team the lead for the first time since the 14:42 mark of the first half.

However, upon further review, it's... hard to see what where Flagg actually committed the foul. Roberts was so focused on boxing him out that he didn't put a hand up for the rebound, and Flagg didn't seem to make additional contact while reaching for the ball.

The CBS broadcasters did not like the call.

Cooper Flagg called for a foul here. This gives Houston free throws on the other end. The announcers do not like the call pic.twitter.com/JwSNz6UWrB — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) April 6, 2025

In defense of the refs, seeing a player reach over the guy in front of him on a rebound is usually an auto-whistle. This was just a situation in which that reflex had very large consequences.

Houston went on to get another stop on a missed jumper by Flagg with eight seconds left, with L.J. Cryer making both free throws with three seconds left to put the finishing touches on a win that will be remembered by Duke's critics for years to come.

The foul and missed shot are a rocky ending for Flagg's brilliant college career. The freshman, who would still be playing in high school right now had he not reclassified, swept the major National Player of the Year awards and is the overwhelming favorite to go first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.