Fantasy Football 2024 draft Kit — rankings, mock drafts, sleepers and more

Fantasy football draft season is in full swing! To help you prepare for one of the most important parts of the fantasy season, we've gathered all of our excellent analysis and advice here, in one place, to help you build those eventual championship-winning teams.

The 2024 Yahoo Fantasy Football Draft Kit is being updated daily and we'll continue to add new content here all the way up until the season kicks off. So, whether you're playing fantasy football for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide all the rankings, sleepers, fades, position previews and more expert analysis you need to win.

Want a quick way to prep before making your picks? Try a mock draft — practice makes perfect!

Ultimately, the only way you’ll miss out is if you don’t play. And we're giving you another reason to get excited about this fantasy football season...

Draft-Day Blueprint

This is it: click the image below for your guide to building a successful fantasy football team, courtesy of Matt Harmon!

Draft Rankings

Once again, Christian McCaffrey is the consensus No. 1-ranked player for fantasy drafts this season. But the No. 2 pick and beyond isn't so clear-cut. Our expert rankings can help you make the best decision when you're on the clock.

Draft rankings (.5 PPR)

Top 300 overall
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
Defenses
Kickers

PPR rankings

Top 250 overall
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
Defenses
Kickers

Downloadable cheatsheets

Top 250 (half-PPR)
Positional ranks (half-PPR)
Top 250 (full PPR)
Positional ranks (full PPR)

2024 salary cap rankings tiers

Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
The hardest players to rank in 2024
6 players ranked way too high on Yahoo

2024 Rookie fantasy rankings

Top 25 rookies

Mock Drafts

The Yahoo Fantasy team is conducting mock drafts, with varying formats, to learn where their player convictions are the strongest and to help provide big-picture takeaways you can take into your drafts.

10-team half-PPR | 10-team Dynasty startup | 10-team half-PPR 2.0 | 12-team full-PPR (3 WRs) | 10-team Superflex | Week 1 Sweepstakes (extra entries!) | 10-team half-PPR 3.0

🧐 Draft Strategy

Whether you decide to go with a Hero RB strategy, wait on QB, go WR-heavy early or just wing it, our analysts have content available for every approach.

🤿 Deeper dives

What to do with every first-round pick
Safest picks in Rounds 1-10
Scott Pianowski's favorite draft targets of 2024
Favorite draft picks outside top 130
Middle-round targets to prioritize in drafts
The bust scenario for every first-round pick
How to not lose the first round of your fantasy drafts
Making a call on the six most polarizing players in drafts
Salary-cap draft tips from Scott Pianowski
Stars you don't have to break the bank on in salary cap drafts
Draft-Day Blueprint: Your guide to building a winning team
The All-Rebound team of 2024
How to execute the Zero RB draft strategy (and late-round targets) in 2024
The All-Fade team of 2024
How to avoid personal bias in your drafts
Positive and negative regression candidates for 2024
Main takeaways from 2024 projections
Is the term "injury prone" a thing in 2024?
Six players in need of a serious reboot
Post-hype draft values from 2023 class
Kickers to target and Week 1 streamers
NFL Training Camp Care/Don't Care
The All-Rookie team of 2024

More to come!

🗣️ Draft debates

What's your ideal draft pick (and strategy)?
Favorite rookie RB not named Jonathon Brooks
Bijan Robinson vs. Breece Hall — who's the right No. 2 RB?
Four potential fantasy WR1 candidates
Which rookie WR is the best fantasy target after "The Big 3"?

📈 ADP Analysis 📉

Average draft position — and movement therein — is one of the primary resources available to fantasy drafters. Knowing how to use it optimally is a whole other can of worms — but we're here to help with that.

Preseason Risers/Fallers: Pre-Week 1 | Pre-Week 2 | Pre-Week 3

Scott Pianowski's top positional targets at ADP
12 risky picks who might not live up to ADP in 2024
What ADP can tell us about 2024's draft landscape
Five must-draft players at ADP
Four players who need a career year to justify their ADP

😴 😳 Sleeper Picks

There are few better feelings in fantasy than when that non-star draft pick erupts — when the sleeper awakens. Check out some of our favorite sleeper picks for 2024.

32 NFL teams, 32 fantasy football sleepers!

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtables: Our team's favorite QB sleepers | RBs | WRs | TEs

Andy Behrens' late-round QB options
Underrated RBs set to go off
5 WRs who could surprise in 2024
Want to wait on TE? Here's 4 who could take off
Best backup running backs to draft in 2024

More to come!

🚀 Breakout Picks

It's hard to win a fantasy football championship without drafting a breakout player or two. Just look at Raheem Mostert and what he did last year!

As always, we're here to help you identify those breakouts before they happen.

Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: 5 breakouts at QB | RB | WR |TE

The All-Breakout team of 2024
Potential Year 2 breakouts
Blake Corum's potential for a breakout
2024 versions of 2023’s top breakouts

Quarterback Advice

QB is deeper than ever — but does that mean you should wait to grab one late, or should you prioritize a superstar dual-threat early?

QB Preview for 2024: Dual-threat is the way to go
Where expert rankings go wrong at QB
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: 5 breakout QBs for 2024
5 of the most underrated QBs in 2024 drafts
Late-round quarterback targets
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Favorite QB sleepers for 2024
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: 2024 QB fades
Enough with the Trevor Lawrence pessimism
The case for Anthony Richardson as QB1
Should you prioritize Jordan Love?
Lessons learned from previous rookie QB classes

Running Back Advice

While the RB position isn't exactly the end-all, be-all like it used to be in fantasy, there has been an intriguing infusion of young talent as well as old faces in new places for 2024.

RB position preview for 2024
6 RBs going undrafted with league-winning upside
Best backup RBs for fantasy football in 2024
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: RB breakout picks
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: RB fades for 2024
Analyzing the RB Dead Zone of 2024
5 RBs who deserve way more attention in your drafts
RB committees we need clarity on, and 2024 predictions
How to execute the Zero RB draft strategy (and late-round targets) in 2024

RBs Dalton Del Don likes more than consensus | less than consensus

Stop fading Alvin Kamara
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Favorite RB sleepers for 2024
Time to get hyped about Jonathan Taylor again
Lessons learned from previous rookie RB classes
Make a call on three key RBs

Wide Receiver Advice

The deepest position in the game, getting a strong WR corps has been a winning strategy the past couple of years. 2024 is no different.

Matt Harmon's 2024 WR position preview
8 underrated WRs to consider late

WRs Dalton Del Don likes more than consensus | less than consensus

Four stars, four potential fantasy WR1 candidates
DK Metcalf enters 2024 with immense upside
Which rookie WR is the best fantasy target after "The Big 3"?
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: 5 WR breakouts for 2024
Don't fade Marvin Harrison Jr.
Make a call on three key WRs
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: 5 WR sleepers for 2024
Mike Evans is once again a draft value
Which WRs could be held back by their QBs?
Top 15 WRs age 25 and under
Lessons learned from previous rookie WR classes

Tight End Advice

For many seasons, it was Travis Kelce or bust at the TE position. Not so in 2024 — we've got some exciting toys to play with this season!

TE position preview for 2024
Five underrated TEs who deserve way more attention in drafts
Yahoo Fantasy Roundtable: Favorite TE sleepers for 2024
Where consensus TE rankings go wrong
Grab the Kyle Pitts discount while you still can
Lessons learned from previous rookie TE classes

🏈 NFL Context Breakdown

Fantasy football might be a supremely player-based exercise, but knowing and interpreting the context around those players is important as well — like their team, division, schedules and the like.

The 'easy-button' offenses to target in fantasy drafts
Fantasy depth chart for every NFL team

🛒 Matt Harmon's Take-Shopping Series:

Is there more to the Saints offense than meets the eye?
How will the Dolphins' RB rotation shake out?
Who is the biggest beneficiary from Eagles' Kellen Moore hire?
Which Texans WR should you prioritize?
Can we solve the Packers' receiving puzzle?
Who will fill the Stefon Diggs void on the Bills?

📸 Scott Pianowski's Divisional Snapshots:

NFC East | NFC South | | NFC North | NFC West

AFC East | AFC South | AFC North | AFC West

What to know ahead of preseason | Week 1 preseason news / Takeaways | Training camp news ahead of Week 2 preseason | Week 2 takeaways

NFL schedule analysis
Draft targets who could go off while seeking a new contract

🎓 Fantasy University

Before getting into all the amazing content we have to offer this draft season, perhaps you'll be wanting a refresher on fantasy football as a whole. Or maybe you're playing the game for the first time and want an in-depth breakdown of the fundamentals. We have you covered: welcome to the one higher-learning institution anyone can get into — Fantasy University!

Course Syllabus
Fantasy Football Glossary

Course 101:What is fantasy football?

Course 102:How to draft

Course 103:How does scoring work?

Course 201:Working the waiver wire

Course 202:Fundamentals of trading

Course 301:Guide to a successful draft

Course 302:Different types of draft strategies

Course 303:5 common mistakes people make

Course 401:How to make better start/sit decisions

Course 402:How to factor in rankings

Course 403:Cadence of the week

Course 501:Tips for sustained success

Course 502:Mistakes even the best managers make

🎧 Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

What's better than one podcast a week? How about five? Matt Harmon is joined by the experts from Yahoo Fantasy and all around the fantasy football community to keep you up to date on the latest fantasy football news, rankings, sleepers, draft strategy and more every weekday from now until the end of the regular season.

Listen to or watch the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on your favorite podcast platform:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube

How to make your leagues better

Funny fantasy team names to inspire your creativity
Fantasy football personalities you'll meet at your draft

The heat of the fantasy football draft season is here. Keep it locked here as we continue to bolster our fantasy draft kit with more analysis, predictions, sleepers and breakout picks!

Your one-stop shop for all things fantasy drafts is just opening its doors — you won't want to miss it!

