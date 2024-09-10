Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Kickers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

If you're a kicker enthusiast, Week 1 was an absolute dream. Kickers Chris Boswell and Jake Moody dominated the week, each scoring 26 fantasy points to finish as co-K1s to open up the year. The two combined for five field goals from 50+ yards; it was glorious... as long as you weren't facing one of them in your matchups.

Which kickers have a chance to put up monster performances again in Week 2? The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy are here with their Week 2 kicker rankings to help you identify the top options (and potential streamers) to consider for your lineups.

Are you riding the hot hand — erm, leg — of Chris Boswell and Jake Moody in Week 2?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!