Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

Los Angeles Chargers v Carolina Panthers

We're officially through two weeks of the 2024 fantasy football season, and there's already been no shortage of surprises that have shaken up your pre-Week 1 flex plans.

Consider the re-emergence of Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins. After suffering not one but two brutal season-ending injuries to suddenly leading the league in rushing yards (266) and yards per carry average (9.85) on 27 rush attempts. He's looked explosive and exactly like the running back fantasy football managers expected he could be since drafted in 2020 by the Baltimore Ravens.

Is Dobbins officially a must-start in the flex? Or, how about Jordan Mason, who's skyrocketed into relevance with star running back Christian McCaffrey?

The emergence of these players from the deepest depths of your drafts and the waiver wire can make managing your flex position all the more challenging in the fantasy football season. However, our fantasy experts are here to help. Here's a look at their Week 3 fantasy football flex rankings:

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 3? And who are you sitting to play them?