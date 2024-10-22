Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

You know what they say — fantasy football is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get. In Week 7, that box of chocolates gave us two season-ending injuries to key fantasy assets in Chris Godwin (ankle) and Brandon Aiyuk (knee) — absolutely brutal.

Luckily, there have been some under-the-radar players who have emerged to relevance for our fantasy football teams. Consider former first-round pick Rashod Bateman, who seems to finally be coming into his own. You know, once fantasy managers had finally given up any hope that he could be a productive asset for their fantasy rosters.

Through seven games, Bateman has already beat his previous career-high in receiving touchdowns with three on the year so far, averaging a career-high 56.3 receiving yards per game and a 60% receiving success rate per Pro Football Reference. He's been particularly efficient with his opportunities over the past three weeks, hauling in 12 catches for 250 receiving yards — the eighth-most in the NFL in that span — and two touchdowns. Could this be the season Bateman finally breaks out?

Find out where Bateman stands in our team's Week 8 wide receiver rankings for full-PPR scoring leagues:

Are you rolling with Bateman's hot streak heading into Week 8?

