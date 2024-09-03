Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1: Tight Ends (Full-PPR)

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 14: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions lines up to run a route during an NFC Wild Card Playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2024 fantasy football season, where the hypothetical takes you've been arguing about all offseason long with your leaguemates are suddenly irrelevant. That's because football is BACK!

This year is a different kind of animal at the tight end position, with record-breaking rookie Sam LaPorta having lit the world on fire last year with a TE1 finish for fantasy managers right out of the gate. His presence has shaken up the draft landscape at the position in a big way, with some wondering if Travis Kelce will see the heavy usage we've been accustomed as he turns 35 next month.

Even if you don't manage to nab LaPorta or Kelce in the early rounds, TE is suddenly looking as deep as it has been in some time. So, to help you navigate the new-look tight end landscape and dominate right out of the gate, our team of analysts here at Yahoo Fantasy are here with their Week 1 full-PPR tight end rankings:

Which tight end will top the PPR leaderboard in Week 1?