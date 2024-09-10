Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

It was a busy Week 1 for fantasy football managers with plenty of surprises in store, including a stunning finish for second-year Green Bay Packers wideout Jayden Reed as the overall WR1 on the week thanks to a stunning 171 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

The shock and awe didn't end there, however. All-world rookie WR Marvin Harrison Jr. had fewer targets than teammate Greg Dortch on the day, hauling in just one of those opportunities for a paltry four receiving yards. Meanwhile, fellow rookies Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey each hauled in a touchdown of their own to open up their NFL careers to each finish in the top 20 at the wide receiver position.

Can you trust Jayden Reed (or any Packers wide receiver) in your lineups knowing Malik Willis is set to get the start in Week 2? Which Rams WR is the one to start with an injury sidelining Puka Nacua for at least the next four weeks? Our analysts attempt to answer those burning questions you undoubtedly have with their Week 2 PPR wide receiver rankings:

Who's your favorite sleeper WR to watch heading into Week 2?

