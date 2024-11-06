Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer: Josh Jacobs a priority target ahead of Week 10

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 03: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a first down during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Optimize your fantasy football lineups rest-of-season with these trade targets ahead of Week 10.

Send an offer for Josh Jacobs

Jacobs was off to a strong start in Week 9 against the Lions. He was on pace for a career day as he had 102 total yards midway through the second quarter. But then everything went wrong for Green Bay.

Jordan Love threw a pick-six which put the Packers behind by two scores and they were never able to recover. This factored Jacobs out of the game as Green Bay was forced to pass more. Jacobs totaled just six yards in the final 2.5 quarters of play.

Now Jacobs enters his bye week. This has opened a nice buy-low window for him. Despite the poor second-half showing in Week 9, Jacobs has been great this season. He’s totaled 90+ yards in five straight games and he’s hit the 90 total yardage mark in 78% of his games this season. He’s been consistent this year as well, producing 12+ fantasy points in all but one contest this season. Jacobs will take on the Saints' and Seahawks' poor run defenses in the fantasy playoffs.

Trade someone like DeVonta Smith or Zay Flowers for Jacobs if you can.

Go get Ladd McConkey

McConkey had a fine day in Week 9. He totaled 64 yards on five catches while leading the team with seven targets. McConkey has now led the Chargers in targets in seven of his eight games this season. The rookie has been fantastic. He now ranks top 25 in both yards per route run and yards after the catch. These efficiency metrics are strong indicators of future success. McConkey has been able to get open at all levels of the field and he’s benefitting from the Chargers throwing more the past four weeks.

Over the first four games of the season, Justin Herbert was averaging just 22 pass attempts per game. But since the Chargers' bye week, Herbert has averaged 32 pass attempts per game. The passing volume has increased in L.A. the past four weeks and so has the efficiency. Herbert is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt the past month of the season, 22% more than the NFL average.

McConkey is a sleeping giant that you want to buy low on after he produced just 8.9 points in Week 9. Trade someone like Rico Dowdle or Calvin Ridley for McConkey if you can.

Buy low on Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tracy has had a strong role in the Giants offense over the past five weeks. During this time, Tracy has played 69% of the snaps and earned 18.4 opportunities per game. Even with Devin Singletary back, Tracy has remained the lead back the past three weeks. Since Singletary returned, Tracy has been averaging 65% of the snaps and 16.3 opportunities per game. The rookie has been great averaging 5.3 yards per touch this season and his strong role continued this past week.

In Week 9, Tracy played 69% of the snaps, his most in a game with Singletary active this year. However, this strong role resulted in just 69 scoreless yards on 17 touches. But the important piece was Tracy saw 17 touches to just seven for Singletary. Expect a bounce-back performance this week as Tracy will take on the Panthers who allow the most rushing yards per game. Carolina allowed 215 total yards to Alvin Kamara last week.

Now is the time to buy low on Tracy. Try to trade someone like DeAndre Hopkins or Chuba Hubbard for him if you can.

Send a trade for Evan Engram

Engram had a lot of expectations entering Week 9. This was his first game without Christian Kirk. Kirk will miss the rest of the season for the Jaguars, but this wasn’t the only wide receiver injury they were facing entering Week 9. Gabe Davis was ruled out on Sunday and Brian Thomas Jr. was playing at less than 100%. This resulted in Engram leading the team with 10 targets and five catches. He also caught a two-point conversion. Engram finished the week with nine points, but his usage was the real story.

Engram was put in the slot and out wide often in this game. He was operating as a WR at times, and he was easily Trevor Lawrence's favorite target in Week 9. Since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 6, Engram is averaging a team-high 27% target share. Expect this strong usage to continue moving forward. Reminder, Engram led all TEs in targets and receptions last season.

Now is the time to acquire Engram; trade someone like Rico Dowdle or Cade Otton for him if you can.

Buy low on Amari Cooper

It’s been a frustrating start to Cooper’s time in Buffalo. It started in Week 7 when he ran just 12 routes but was able to produce 66 yards and a touchdown. This was a great start, but it’s been downhill since then. Cooper produced just one catch for three yards in Week 8. We later found out he injured his wrist in this game and that injury kept him out in Week 9.

His fantasy managers missed him this past Sunday and so did the Bills. Buffalo only had one receiver produce more than 30 yards in Week 9. The team struggled to create explosive plays as Josh Allen averaged just six yards per attempt. It’s been a weird start to Cooper’s tenure with the Bills, but this has created a buy-low window.

Cooper still profiles as Josh Allen’s No. 1 receiver once he returns and Cooper has the ability to win you weeks, just like he did in Week 3 when he totaled 86 yards and two touchdowns. Buy low on Cooper before he takes on the Colts' bottom-10 secondary in Week 10; Indy allowed 137 yards last week to Justin Jefferson. Send someone like Najee Harris or Chuba Hubbard for Cooper if you can.