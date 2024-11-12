Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: QBs

Detroit Lions v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans reacts during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a disappointment for fantasy football managers this season. Things looked exceedingly bright for the second-year QB ahead of the 2024 season, as the offense retained Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator and added a number of weapons (Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon) that could keep the yardage churning on all fronts.

Unfortunately, a season-ending ACL injury to Diggs and a hamstring injury that landed star Nico Collins on IR seems to have derailed his potential upside, especially recently; he hasn't managed a top-12 weekly finish at the position since Week 4.

Stroud could be in a position to bounce back in Week 11, however, with the potential return of Collins to the lineup, having been activated off the injured reserve list just last week. He also gets a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who are currently reeling as a franchise, ranked fourth in fantasy points per game to QBs, having allowed 2+ touchdowns to each opposing quarterback dating back to Week 5. Find out where the Stroud landed in our team's Week 11 QB rankings:

Which quarterback will finish atop the Week 11 leaderboard?