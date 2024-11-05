Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 03: Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #23 during the Sunday afternoon NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 3, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We're halfway through the fantasy football season, and it looks as though the preseason's projected flex value for Dallas Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle has finally come to fruition. He's had a consistently safe floor in most of the 2024 season, with 10+ touches in every game dating back to Week 2 and a touchdown in three of his last four games.

One key element of his usage that fantasy managers should be hopeful to see in the near future is his role in the passing game. Dowdle has had six targets, five catches and at least 30 receiving yards in each of the past two games. That usage could be as important as ever this week following a shoulder injury to CeeDee Lamb (even despite the blockbuster acquisition of Jonathan Mingo) and a hamstring injury that could land starting QB Dak Prescott on injured reserve. Will he maintain that role as a safety valve with backup Cooper Rush under center?

Find out where Dowdle and other fringe players landed in our team's Week 10 flex rankings for full-PPR scoring league formats:

