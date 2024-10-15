Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: WRs (Full-PPR)

Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks the sidelines before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Browns 20-16. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) (Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

The wide receiver landscape for fantasy football got a huge shakeup this week, as star wide receiver Davante Adams finally got his wish to once again play with his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, as they seek to win their first Super Bowl together.

Though Adams' arrival is surely good news for the Jets as they look to climb out of their 2-6 hole to start the season, fantasy football managers are likely less-than-thrilled about the prospect, as the waters for star wideout Garrett Wilson — a second-round pick in most fantasy drafts this season — have now muddied significantly.

It remains to be seen if Adams will play in Week 7's showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football," but fantasy managers will undoubtedly need to factor in the possibility of him on the field this week while making start/sit decisions.

Find out where Adams, Wilson and Allen Lazard stand in our team's Week 7 wide receiver rankings, and be sure to check back for updates as more information is received throughout the week:

Who's your favorite sleeper WR to watch heading into Week 7?