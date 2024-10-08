Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 6: Cornerback Darious Williams #24 of the Los Angeles Rams deflects a pass intended for wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks #13 of the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game at SoFi Stadium on October 6, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Did you fall victim to the Great Dontayvion Wicks Hype Train Debacle of 2024? If so, your fantasy football rosters may be entitled to compensation.

It was a disappointing showing for the second-year wideout, who stepped into a greater role in Week 5 after an injury to wideout Christian Watson, coming off a 5-78-2 outing that yielded a career-best 22.3 fantasy points. Though it was a challenging day for Wicks, the usage in his first full game without Watson was encouraging, having run the second-most routes on the day only behind Jayden Reed, while leading the team in targets.

Will you be brave enough to head back to Wicks in Week 6? With bye weeks in full swing, winning at the flex will be as important as ever. So, our team of analysts are here to help with their Week 6 flex rankings:

Who are your favorite flex plays in Week 6? And who are you sitting to play them?