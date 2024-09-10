Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Defense

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 08: Alontae Taylor #1 and Carl Granderson #96 of the New Orleans Saints react after a sack during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

If you avoided drafting a defense early and instead, opted for the streaming route, I'd like to congratulate you... because that strategy appears to have won out in Week 1. Here's a look at how the top-five defenses off the board (in order of ADP) this season finished in standard Yahoo scoring for opening week:

San Francisco: DEF12

Baltimore: DEF19

New York Jets: DEF27

Dallas: DEF7

Cleveland: DEF28

Meanwhile, the top-scoring units on the week were waiver wire gems, with the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers all finishing top five.

How will things shake out? The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy make their predictions with their Week 2 defense rankings:

Who will you start at D/ST in Week 2?