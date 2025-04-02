Fantasy Baseball: Tips for trading successfully in 2025

I didn’t pick up the nickname “Trader Fred” by accident. I’ve made plenty of good trades and plenty of bad trades over the past 20 years, but the bottom line is, I’ve made plenty of trades. And I like to think that the good ones have far outweighed the bad ones. I know how to get a deal from the starting blocks to the finish line, and here are some of my best tips for making that happen.

Make an offer

This point sounds redundant, but you would be surprised how many managers are afraid to dip their toe into the water. If you're looking to make a trade, start off by making the other manager a real offer. Don't send them an email asking them if they're interested. That's too vague and wastes time. You can start with your best offer, or you can start by sending something that's reasonable enough to at least begin negotiations. But either way, you need to send an offer.

Say something, but don’t write a novel

With your offer, you need to explain your line of thinking. But you also need to respect the time of the other manager and avoid sending them multiple paragraphs. For example, you could say, “I’m looking to add a starting pitcher and thought that you might be interested in a first baseman.” Or, “I have two good catchers and am willing to trade one of them for a reliever.” Just say something to let the other manager know where your ideas came from.

Provide options

A desire to have too much control over the process often prevents managers from reaching the finish line. For example, they are only willing to consider trading one or two players off their roster, or they are fixated on one player from the opposing team. This narrow-minded approach leads to limited options, which often silences trade talks before they really get rolling.

Repeat after me: “Everyone on your roster is available for the right return.”

If you’re open-minded during trade talks, you might find out that the other manager is really infatuated with a player on your team whom you hadn’t considered trading away. But if you can get a king’s ransom for that player, it might be the perfect way to improve your roster.

It's not all about you

The biggest mistake managers make in trade talks is focusing too much on the needs of their team. Of course, you need to look after your own squad. But the other manager doesn’t care about your team at all. Smart traders will first look at the deal from the lens of the opposing manager, and their communication with that manager will center around their team. For example, if you have an extra closer, find the managers who need closers and send them offers. I’m sure you can find players on each roster who can constitute a suitable return.

Unbalance your roster

Managers always enjoy having a balanced roster that includes two closers, a few effective starters, and an even mix of sluggers, speedsters and high-average hitters. It helps them sleep at night. But the best traders are chasing value early in the season, and they’re willing to unbalance their roster if that’s what it takes to make a smart trade. My general plan early in the season is to find the managers who are chasing balance and give them whatever they need to fix their weaknesses, in return for getting a better player on my roster. I can return to a balanced roster with subsequent trades, even if it takes a while to get there.

Streamline your talent

Wise managers will make plenty of 2-for-1 or 3-for-1 trades early in the season. In fact, it’s fine to lose a bit of value on these deals. Roster spots are golden in April, as there are many players who quickly emerge as key contributors. And those who have room at the back end of their roster are better able to scoop up a newly minted closer or a starter who excels out of the gate.

Making a 2-for-1 deal where you give up a pair of solid players for one star is a great way to create the necessary roster space for aggressive free-agent moves. For example, some effective managers made early season 2024 trades and used the roster space to add the likes of Jurickson Profar, Eugenio Suárez or Ronel Blanco.

You don’t know everything

We all have our impressions of the value of each player. And truthfully, we are mostly wrong. That’s the fun of this game – we think we know how it’s going to turn out, and unfortunately, it surprises us daily. Taking this understanding into trade talks is key, as we need to recognize that our interpretations of players are not necessarily right. When another manager disagrees with you, they aren’t wrong. They just see things differently. And that’s fine. So, don’t get angry or discouraged if you and another manager fail to find common ground. Be respectful and know that you’ll figure out a different deal down the road.

Have multiple lines in the water

The best traders are usually talking about deals with more than one team at the same time. Talking trade with just one other manager gives them too much control over the process. If I wanted to trade away a closer, I would offer him to at least three teams that may be interested. Having multiple sets of trade talks at the same time is more fun, and it also gives you a better ability to truly gauge the market.

Don’t be afraid

In the end, it’s a fantasy baseball trade. You aren’t buying a house or taking a new job. This game is supposed to be fun, and talking about trades with your leaguemates is one of the best parts. If a trade feels right, go for it, and don’t look back.