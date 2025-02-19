Eagles' Super Bowl Shock, Mahomes' Legacy, & Canelo's Next Fight | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

In the McCoy & Van Noy season finale, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy break down Super Bowl LIX, where the Eagles dominated the Chiefs in a shocking upset. The conversation heats up as they debate Jalen Hurts’ rise to elite status, Mahomes’ struggles, and the future of the Chiefs dynasty.

They also shift gears to boxing, discussing Canelo Álvarez’s next big fight and what’s on the horizon for Tank Davis. Plus, they give their unfiltered takes on Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show—was it legendary or a letdown?

Finally, they reflect on an incredible season of McCoy & Van Noy, answer fan questions, and discuss what’s next for the show in the offseason and beyond.

Don’t miss this loaded episode—subscribe, rate, and stay tuned for what’s next!

00:00 - Welcome to McCoy & Van Noy

02:26 - Canelo’s Next Title Fight & Tank’s Latest Challenge

04:13 - Eagles' Stunning Super Bowl LIX Victory Over Chiefs

08:00 - Jalen Hurts' Legacy: Is He Officially an Elite QB?

17:58 - What’s Next for Kansas City After Their Super Bowl Defeat?

31:46 - Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show: Legendary or Letdown?

43:06 - The Future of Travis Kelce: One More Year or Retirement?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts