Eagles send QB Kenny Pickett to the Browns, acquire Dorian Thompson-Robinson in exchange

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: Kenny Pickett #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns each made a change in the quarterback room.

The Eagles sent QB Kenny Pickett to the Browns, with Cleveland sending Dorian Thompson-Robinson in return, per multiple reports. In addition to swapping backup quarterbacks, Philadelphia also receives a 2025 fifth-round pick in the trade.

Both Pickett and Thompson-Robinson saw some playing time this season while filling in for starting QBs Jalen Hurts and Deshaun Watson, respectively.

Pickett joined the Eagles this season after two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who picked him in the first round out of Pitt. He played in five games and had one start in 2024. During those games, the 26-year-old QB threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns with a 59.5% passing percentage.

Thompson-Robinson, 25, spent two seasons with Cleveland, filling in both years due to Watson injuries. This year, he started two games and played seven total, throwing for 440 yards. Thompson-Robinson was briefly benched with a finger injury, but returned before the end of the season to replace a struggling Jameis Winston.

The Eagles already lost several pieces of their Super Bowl-winning roster on Monday, losing a number of key defensive players to free agency. Pickett, a smaller part of the Philadelphia offense, will now join a Browns QB room with a few wrinkles to iron out — even with a newly-re-signed Myles Garrett on the roster.