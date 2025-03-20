Draft deep dive on QBs: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart and dart throws | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

We are officially locked into draft season on the pod as we kick off our Draft Deep Dive series with Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald. Charles and Matt dive into the 2025 NFL Draft QB prospects in Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and more. The two look at the class as a whole and it's strengths and weaknesses. To the end the show, the two host pick QBs worth taking a shot on later on in the draft:

(4:00) - 2025 QB class as a whole: Good, bad... mid?

(6:25) - Cam Ward: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(24:30) Shedeur Sanders: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(40:15) - Jaxson Dart: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(49:50) - Tyler Shough: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(55:55) - Jalen Milroe: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(1:03:00) - Quinn Ewers: Strengths, weaknesses, player comps and best fits

(1:05:50) - Diamonds in the rough: QBs to know on day 3 of draft

