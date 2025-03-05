DK Metcalf reportedly requests trade from Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are already down a longtime member of the wide receiver corps with Wednesday's release of Tyler Lockett.
Another may be on the move. Per NFL Network, DK Metcalf has requested a trade, and the Seahawks are considering granting it.
#Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade from Seattle and the team has decided to explore it, per me and @TomPelissero.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025
There is likely to be significant interest in the Seattle star, and both sides will dig into it. A big-time WR who may be on the move. pic.twitter.com/5U40T159EX