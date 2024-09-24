Dissecting 3-0 teams: why the Bills, Seahawks, Steelers, Vikings and Chiefs are undefeated | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and takeaways from Week 3 of NFL action. The duo start by recapping the Monday night games and discussing just how bad the Cincinnati Bengals defense is, and what's going right with the Buffalo Bills that's allowed them to cruise to a 3-0 start — including a dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last night.

Next, Nate and Charles deep dive on the rest of the 3-0 teams and try to determine what's going right and how good each team is. They dialogue on the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Later, the hosts take a look at some struggling players and teams and determine how concerned we should be. Nate outlines what's broken about the Dallas Cowboys defense, whether the Caleb Williams and Anthony Richardson panic is overblown and how teams are attacking the San Francisco 49ers defense.

(2:30) Monday night recap: Bills dominate, Jaguars & Bengals look lost

(22:50) Dissecting what's going right with every 3-0 team

(53:25) What's going wrong with the Cowboys & 49ers D, young QBs

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts