Dikembe Mutombo, NBA legend and Hall of Famer, dies of brain cancer at 58

The NBA announced on Monday that Hall of Famer and legend of the sport Dikembe Mutombo has died at 58. The cause of death was brain cancer, and Mutombo was surrounded by his family when he passed.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/fkFPaiMVD3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 30, 2024

