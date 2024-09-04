Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats you need to know for Week 1 | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 1 has arrived and so is our new Wednesday show. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri debut 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 1 to maximize your fantasy lineups. Harmon and Vetri also catch up on the latest news around the league including the San Fransisco 49ers getting a trio of stars back and determine how close we should be to panicking over the Ja'Marr Chase drama with the Bengals. The two end the show discuss how you should view early season trades in your fantasy leagues:

(1:05) - Debut of 'Data Dump Wednesdays'

(2:30) - News and notes for Week 1: Niners get trio of stars back, Chase drama heats up in Cincy, Chiefs without Hollywood Brown on Thursday, Jaylen Warren expected to play in Week 1 for Pittsburgh

(15:40) - Data Dump - Week 1

(16:15) - Matt Harmon's 5 data points to know for Week 1

(35:20) - Sal Vetri's 5 data points to know for Week 1

(53:25) - Sal's 'moves to make': How to manage early season trades in your league

