Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats to know for Week 10 + Trade deadline reaction | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Sal Vetri, Yahoo Sports

Week 9 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 10. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 10 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

To start the show, the two react to some of the biggest moves made during the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, including the Dallas Cowboys landing WR Jonathan Mingo. Sal ends the show by identifying two RBs you need to target in trades this week:

(3:00) - Data Dump Wednesday: Sal’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 10

(33:30) - Data Dump Wednesday: Matt’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 10

(57:45) - Sal’s moves to make before Week 10

