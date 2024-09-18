Cowboys star WR CeeDee Lamb out of practice with ankle injury, still expected to play Sunday vs. Ravens

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn’t practice with the team on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, the team announced in their injury report.

Specifics on his ankle injury are not known. Lamb was one of several key Cowboys players who was held out of practice on Wednesday, too, along with defensive tackle Mazi Smith and cornerback Trevon Diggs.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys expect both Lamb and Diggs to be available for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Smith’s status for that matchup is unknown.

It’s unclear when or how Lamb injured his ankle, or how severe the injury is. The 25-year-old, who struck a new deal with the Cowboys after holding out during part training camp this fall, had four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in their 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He was targeted seven times in that loss, and all four of his catches came in the first half.

The Cowboys will host the Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Baltimore, after falling to the Oakland Raiders in what was a second straight major survivor pool upset, is attempting to avoid what would be just the second 0-3 start in franchise history.

