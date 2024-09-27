Cowboys' Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence reportedly to miss time with foot injuries

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts on the ground after play the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a pair of key injuries on defense during their 20-15 win over the New York Giants Thursday night.

First, All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons injured his left foot late in the fourth quarter. He was forced to leave the game and after undergoing an MRI on Friday he was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Parsons, who leads the Cowboys in pressures with 20, said afterward he iced the ankle and that he was going to try to be on the field when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it's possible that Parsons misses more than just the Steelers game, but no timeline has been announced by the team.

The other notable injury happened to four-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who hurt his foot in the third quarter. Pelissero reports that the Cowboys leader in sacks (3) will miss "multiple weeks" of action.

The Cowboys have two games to play before their Week 7 bye.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan that he doesn't believe either injury is serious.

“I’m pleased that they feel good. Both feel good about it. That’s usually a good sign," Jones said. “I don’t know when I’ve seen a serious injury that the doctors didn’t say that’s a serious injury before the X-ray.”

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!