Commanders tease return to Washington, D.C. with new field at RFK Stadium site

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 25: Washington Commanders logo on a tuba during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on September 25, 2022 at Fedex Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are coming home. The team teased a return to Washington, D.C. on Monday in a video narrated by Joe Theismann, who said it was "time to revive that legacy."

The video teased a return to the RFK Stadium site. The Commanders played home games at RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996 before moving to Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD.

Let’s bring this franchise back to DC pic.twitter.com/iGb7u6dbvB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2025

The Commanders have eyed a return to the RFK site for some time. The stadium has not been in use since 2017. In December, D.C. gained greater control of the land, and that led to increased negotiations with the Commanders about a return.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to officially announce the Commanders' return to that site Monday, per the Washington Post. Bowser shared the same video Monday morning, essentially confirming the news.

With RFK Stadium out of use the past few years, it's become a derelict site. Bowser's announcement is expected to announce a new stadium at the RFK site, with hopes it will be completed by 2030, per the Post.

This story will be updated.