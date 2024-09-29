Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaves game with hip injury, is replaced by Joe Flacco

Anthony Richardson left Sunday's game twice on the same drive.

Richardson, who was knocked out early in three of his four games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, left with another injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He left the game briefly during a drive, after he was hit as he went down at the end of a run and grabbed at his hip, and was replaced by Joe Flacco. Later in the drive Richardson was back, and tried to run to his left. It seemed his leg gave out and he awkwardly slid down.

Richardson limped a bit and then came back out. He headed straight back to the locker room with the ahtletic training staff. Flacco came back in and threw a touchdown right away to Josh Downs. The Colts said Richardson had a hip injury.

It wasn't good news for the Colts, whose focus all offseason was how to keep Richardson healthy. Richardson had struggled through three games but at least he had stayed healthy. That changed Sunday, bringing up bad memories of his injuries last season and all the talk offseason about his durability.