Cavs stay undefeated, Jokic working on 4th MVP & the Pistons' resurgence | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by ESPN senior writer Chris Herring to go through their biggest surprises a month into the 2024-25 NBA season.

Chris and Vinnie start in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers are off to a blazing 15-0 start and look the part as one of the Eastern Conference's best teams. Is it sustainable? Is it all the new head coach? How has Donovan Mitchell's role changed?

After wondering if Donovan Mitchell will get MVP votes, the guys dig through the outrageous numbers Nikola Jokic is putting up for the Denver Nuggets and declare Jokic the MVP until further notice. Vinnie goes into the crates to try and figure out if anyone has had a better 5-year stretch than what Jokic is doing right now.

Vinnie talks about the Detroit Pistons, who are significantly better than they were last season with mostly the same roster, and asks Chris to check him if his Detroit bias is out of control.

Later, the guys talk about the Milwaukee Bucks, who look lost and have no real way to improve their franchise outside of trading one of the two superstars on the roster. Is it time for the Bucks to consider trading Giannis? If so, where would he even go?

Vinnie has an idea for a Giannis trade destination, and it's the #3 team in the Western Conference. Look out for the Houston Rockets, who are loaded with talent and playing hard for head coach Ime Udoka.

(02:45) - The 15-0 Cleveland Cavaliers

(13:25) - Can anyone catch Jokic for MVP?

(22:55) - The suddenly competent Detroit Pistons

(30:30) - Is it time for the Bucks to trade Giannis?

(45:00) - The upstart Houston Rockets

