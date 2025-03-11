Can Mikel Arteta lead Arsenal to glory or is another change inevitable? | The Cooligans

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on March 09, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

With the Premier League title seemingly slipping further away, the pressing question on every Gunner's mind is: Is Mikel Arteta still the man for the job? On the latest episode of "The Cooligans," hosts Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros delved into this pressing issue, stirring the pot with humor and deep insight.

Arsenal, often perceived as a club of grandeur, finds itself in a peculiar position. The allure of the Premier League title dances tantalizingly close, yet remains out of reach. Polanco and Guerreros highlighted Arteta's infamous five-phase plan, which was meant to restore the club to its former glory. Arteta claims they are somewhere between Phase 4 and 5, a limbo that leaves fans questioning the Spanish manager's timeline and ambition.

"In a season where Manchester City struggles as much as they have that that would have opened the door for Arsenal to win," Guerreros said. "But here comes Liverpool being like, 'What? It's actually our turn now.'"

The frustration isn't unwarranted. Despite racking up points, the Gunners remain trailing in the table. As Liverpool outpaces Arsenal, fans are left questioning the strategy. Arteta’s evasiveness, such as dodging a reporter's question about the 15-point chasm to Liverpool, only adds fuel to the fire.

To be fair, Arteta has built an impressive framework. The dressing room buzzes with unity, the Emirates resonate louder than ever, and fans are more connected. Polanco defended Arteta, and points to his track record as evidence the team is in a great spot despite being in second place.

"Coming from where Arsenal were before Arteta got there, to now it is very impressive and it is a great example of like, 'Look at all the other clubs that have been struggling and haven't been able to maintain that consistency over the last five years."

As the Premier League season unfolds, the pressure mounts. Arsenal fans, the board, and perhaps even the broader football community watch with bated breath. Arteta’s ability to respond will dictate not just the short-term results, but potentially the long-term trajectory of Arsenal. Will Arsenal continue to play the waiting game or choose an act of bravery, akin to a mid-season tactical substitution?

Let us know what you think in the comments, and tune into "The Cooligans" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.