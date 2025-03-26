Cam Heyward reverses course on recruiting Aaron Rodgers, says it 'would be really cool' if QB joined Steelers

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 11: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the first half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It wasn't long ago that Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron Heyward offered up a blunt recruiting pitch to free-agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During his March 18 podcast, Heyward weighed in on the situation, saying, "Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't."

A little over a week later, and Heyward is reversing course. While making an appearance on "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday, Heyward said his comments about Rodgers were taken out of context, adding it "would be really cool" if the former All-Pro quarterback decided to play for the Steelers.

Heyward said he made his original comments after being asked whether he would go to a darkness retreat to recruit Rodgers to the Steelers. The 41-year-old quarterback spent four days in a pitch-black room during the 2023 NFL offseason as a way to meditate and reflect on his future plans.

Heyward reiterated Wednesday that he has no interest in going on a darkness retreat, and said that's what led to his strong comments during his "Not Just Football" podcast. He admitted it "would be really cool" if Rodgers signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Heyward was quick to note that he's not the one who can push a deal across the finish line. Rodgers ultimately needs to decide he wants to play for the Steelers before the team can spring into action.

Rodgers threw 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions with the New York Jets last season. The veteran started every game for New York, leading the team to a 5-12 record.

Aaron Rodgers could be Steelers' last hope at quarterback

If Rodgers chooses to sign with another team — or retire — it would put the Steelers in a difficult spot at quarterback. With the biggest names on the free-agent market already signed, Pittsburgh would have to turn to internal option Mason Rudolph or sign a veteran like Joe Flacco or Carson Wentz.

The team could also try and acquire a quarterback on the trade market, though the options there could be underwhelming. Alternatively, the Steelers could look to pick up their quarterback of the future in the 2025 NFL Draft. After going 10-7 last season, however, the Steelers don't pick until 21st in the draft. At that point, the elite quarterback prospects — Cam Ward and Shadeur Sanders — will be long gone.

While Rodgers is probably the best choice for Pittsburgh, the team shouldn't expect an All-Pro resurgence out of the veteran. That might work out fine for the Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin managed a 10-7 record with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under center last season.

If Tomlin can work with that, he should be able to squeeze another winning season out of an aging Rodgers.