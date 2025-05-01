Bucks offseason outlook: What does Giannis Antetokounmpo's future hold?

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 25: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks after a win over Indiana Pacers during game three of the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 25, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Bucks find themselves in the worst possible situation they've ever been in during Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime. The organization does not possess any high-value assets in the form of draft picks. Its cap situation — the 2025-26 salary cap is projected to be $154.6 million — while not quite a sea of flames yet, is extremely discouraging, and key members like Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. can leave the franchise this summer. It's why Milwaukee might have to consider trading its two-time MVP.

Here's what to know about the Bucks heading into the offseason:

2024-25 finish

Record: 48-34, 5th in the East, lost to Pacers in the first round

Highlight of the season

NBA Cup champs, baby! Nothing can take that away from them, regardless of how the actual season ended. Outside of the trophy lifted in Vegas, there isn't much to brag about.

Players signed to next season

Giannis AntetokounmpoDamian LillardKyle KuzmaTyler Smith

Key free agents

Gary Trent Jr (UFA) Taurean Prince (UFA) Brook Lopez (UFA) Bobby Portis Jr. (player option) Kevin Porter Jr (player option)

Projected salary

$132,618,742 (salary cap is projected to be $154.6 million)

Projected draft picks (pre-lottery)

No. 47

Draft focus: The Bucks should focus entirely on talent and potential, and not care whatsoever about positional needs.

Roster-building tools

Given that several players have options, of which some will be picked up, the Bucks aren't actually operating with any real cap space. As such, they should have access to the full non-tax mid-level exception. That said, if they re-sign multiple players, and the salary begins to climb, this could change.

Biggest offseason need

A new direction, because this one is done. Guys are old, tired, injured, and just generally not at the same level as Antetokounmpo, and that means change. The big red rebuild button needs to be pressed pronto.

Next season's goal

Rebuild. They should pivot off Giannis and build up further draft equity.