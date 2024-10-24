Broncos WR Josh Reynolds reportedly wounded in strip club shooting last week

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Josh Reynolds #11 of the Denver Broncos runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was one of two men wounded in a shooting after leaving a strip club last week, according to court documents obtained by 9News' Janet Oravetz.

Reynolds, 29, was reportedly shot twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. According to a statement the Broncos released Thursday, the injuries were minor:

"Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries. Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities."

Reynolds was also reportedly at the Broncos' facility Thursday. He is currently on injured reserve with a broken finger and has not played in a game since Oct. 6.

The incident reportedly occurred at 3 a.m. last Friday, with authorities receiving a 911 call about a shooting around Denver's Southmoor Park area. The caller reportedly said he was driving and had been shot, then stopped responding. A second 911 caller reportedly followed, saying two of his friends had been shot and needed an ambulance. He was running during the call and said they were being shot at.

Officers reportedly found the group via GPS tracking, with the wounded Reynolds among them. Another man was shot in the back, while a third victim was wounded by shattered glass. All three had scrapes from climbing over a fence. Police reportedly located the victims' vehicle on Interstate 25 with "numerous bullet defects in the back driver-side and front windshield."

The victims reportedly said they were at a strip club called Shotgun Willies and left without incident at 2:45 a.m., at which point two drivers began following them in their own vehicles, shooting at them. Two men, Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza, were later arrested on Wednesday.

Mendoza was reportedly seen in a strip club surveillance video enter the club at midnight, watching the victims rather than engage with the entertainers and following them out. Three vehicles were later seen following the victims out of the club parking lot. Charlesworth reportedly said after he was arrested he was "helping" a friend who had asked him to follow the victims due to a prior conflict, but denied he was the one shooting.

Reynolds is in his first season with the Broncos after signing a two-year, $9 million contract last offseason. Before that, he played eight seasons total with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions, with a career high of 618 receiving yards in 2020.

It's unclear how his wounds will affect his return to the field, but this isn't the first time an NFL wide receiver has missed time this season due to a shooting.